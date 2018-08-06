2018 Airtel Rising Stars: Moriku inspires Moyo’s FHL Simba over Paidha to lift the girls’ West Nile crown

2018 Airtel Rising Stars:

West Nile (Girls – Final):

FHL Simba (Moyo) 1-0 Paidha Girls Football Club (Zombo)

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Moyo District’s FHL Simba girls team beat Paidha Girls football team from Zombo district 1-0 to win the 2018 West Nile region Airtel Rising Stars championships in the girls catergory at the Prisons play ground in Gulu Municipality.

Brenda Moriku scored the priceless goal that inspired FHL Simba to lift the title.

Dominique Kozoki top home the top scorers’ gong, Miriam Apio was best goalkeeper and Kevin Adropio was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Speaking at prior to the official prize giving ceremony, Wyclif Assimwe, the Airtel Uganda Northern region manager thanked the top performing players and teams.

“I congratulate all the winning teams and excelling players. We are further committed to further supporting this programme that has been running since 2011” Assimwe noted.

FUFA Executive committee member Chrispus Kalibala thanked Airtel Uganda Limited in a special way for financing this worthwhile football development programme that has given a plat form to the exposure and development of young talents.

Gulu Municipality Sports officer Robert Okot appealed to FUFA to initiate a regional training center, like the one found at Njeru.

A select pool of 25 players was named that will represent the West Nile regional team at the 2018 grand finals that will be hosted by Fort Portal.

The final championship will kick off on 22nd August and will climax on Sunday, 26th August 2018.

Top Performing players: