Airtel Masaza Cup 2018: Gomba humiliates visiting Kabula

Airtel Masaza Cup 2018:

Results:

Group A:

Gomba 5-1 Kabula

Kabula Buwekula 1-0 Kyadondo (Aborted in 84th due to crowd trouble)

Group B:

Bulemeezi 3-1 Kooki

Kooki Ssese 0-1 Buddu

Group C:

Kyaggwe 3-0 Bugerere- Mukono (Aborted due to crowd trouble in 83rd minute)

Bugerere- Mukono (Aborted due to crowd trouble in 83rd minute) Butambala 0-0 Mawogola

Group D:

Busujju 1-0 Buvuma

The second round of the 2018 Airtel Masaza Cup returned over the weekend with a couple of games.

Group A table leaders Gomba maintained their status quo with yet another overwhelming performance at their Kabulasoke PTC play ground.

The four time Masaza cup winners humbled visiting Kabula 5-1.

The other group A match between Buwekula and Kyadondo at the Kimuli play ground in Mubende district ended prematurely in the 84th minute because of crowd trouble.

By the time of the abandonment, Buweekula led 1-0. The committee will pronounce themselves on the matter after receiving the match commissioner and referee’s report.

In group B, Bulemeezi avenged their first round loss to Kooki, this time winning 3-1 at the dusty Kasana play ground in Luweero.

Buddu registered a 1-0 win over Island county Ssese earlier on Saturday at the Lutoboka play ground.

There was yet another game that aborted due to undisciplined fans when Kyaggwe hosted rivals Bugerere in Mukono.

Kyaggwe led this group C encounter 3-0 by the time the game flopped in the 83rd minute.

Butambala and Mawogola each failed to find the back of the net after 90minutes and Busujju’s fine run this year continued with a routine 1-0 home win against islanders Buvuma.

Busujju has sealed their slot in the quarter finals after registering five wins out of five matches so far.

Gomba are the defending champions of this tournament played by the 19 counties (Masaza) of Buganda Kingdom.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda bank rolls the tourney.

