Airtel Rising Stars (West Nile Region)

Boys’ final: Yumbe Heroes 2-0 Yumbe Golden Generation

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Yumbe Heroes overcame Yumbe Golden Generation 2-0 to be crowned the 2018 West Nile boy’s champions of the Airtel Rising Stars (U-17) played at Prisons P7 Primary School Playground in Gulu.

Junior Ofoyuru and Naman Rwothomio each scored a goal in either half to inspire the Yumbe Heroes team.

Khalid Zemba Zemba was the best goalkeeper as well as most valuable player at the three day’s championship.

The Airtel Uganda Northern region representative Wyclif Assimwe congratulated all the winning teams and excelling players.

He also hinted on the continued support that the telecommunications company will give to the development of youth football right to the national team.

“Airtel Uganda Limited has since 2011 been sponsoring the ARS U-17 programme. We shall remain committed towards running this programme,” Assimwe remarked.

FUFA’s Executive committee member Chrispus Kalibala thanked Airtel Uganda Limited for supporting this noble cause since 2011.

In particular, Kalibala sang praise of the ARS programme that has given a platform to unleashing new talents like Farouk Miya, Kezironi Kizito, Martin Kizza Lubwama, Fazila Ikwaput among others.

In his speech, Robert Okot, the Gulu Municipal Sports officer cried to FUFA to construct a regional training center in Gulu Municipality.

“I appeal to FUFA to help in construction of a regional training center in Gulu Municipality to help in training human resource – players and administrators,” Okot stated.

The winning team (Yumbe Heroes) was rewarded with a cash prize of Shs 1M, a trophy and gold medals as the runners up got Shs 500,000 with silver medals

A pool of 25 players was selected to represent the West Nile region at the 2018 grand finals in Fort Portal.

The grand finals will take place between 22nd – 26th August.