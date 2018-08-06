Football

Football for Good’s Mwaka makes Uganda U-17 team | CAF U-17 Cecafa zonal qualifiers

ago
by David Isabirye
TwitterFacebookInstagram

U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (CECAFA Region):

  • 11th – 26th August 2018

*To be hosted by Tanzania (National Stadium & Chamazi Stadia)

FFG
Polycarp Mwaka from Obya Highland Primary School in Gulu is part of the final 25 man squad

Uganda U-17 national team head coach Peter Onen named a 20 man team set for the U-17 Africa cup of Nations qualifiers (CECAFA region) in Tanzania.

Immensely gifted midfielder Polycarp Mwaka, a player from Gulu based Football For Good academy is part of the team named.

Mwaka is one of the new players added onto the team to the side that played at the 2018 CECAFA U-17 championship in Burundi.

The others are Davis Ssekajja, John Kokas Alowo, Elvis Ngonde and Najib Yoga.

According to Onen, he remains optimistic  of progressing to the coveted Africa youth championship;

We have been training well and expect to perform well. The new faces on the team will beef up the side and we shall play with one spirit to progress.

Ten countries will tussle out for the available one CECAFA slot in the qualifiers of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Hosts Tanzania will be joined by Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia and Sudan in group A.

Group B has Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Djibouti.

The cecafa regional qualifiers will kick off on 11th August and climax on Sunday, 26th August 2018 at the National stadium in Dar es salaam.

Traveling Contingent:

  • Goal Keepers: Daniel Semwogere (UPDF JT FC), George Oluka (Buddo SS), Delton Oyo (KJSSS FC JT)
  • Defenders: Kevin Ssekimbegga (Buddo SS), Joseph Kafumbe (Buddo SS), Samson Kasozi (Bright Stars FC JT, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), John Rogers (Onduparaka FC JT), Juma Ibrahim (KCCA SA), Ibrahim Ekolot (Bright Stars FC JT)
  • Midfielders: Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars FC JT), Yasin Abdul Owane (Rock High School), Polycarp Mwaka (Football For Good Academy, Gulu), Thomas Kakaire (SC Vipers JT), John Kokas Alowo (URA FC JT), Elvis Ngonde (KJSSS FC JT)
  • Forwards: Iddi Abdul Wahid (Onduparaka FC JT), Ivan Asaba (SC Vipers JT), Najib Yoga (Kisozi Seed High School), Owen Mukisa (BUL FC JT)
FUFA Media
L-R; Hamza Lutalo (Assistant Coach), Mubarak Kiberu (Goalkeeping Coach), Bashir Mutyaba (Team Manager), Peter Onen (Head Coach), Frank Mumpenje (Kit Manager) and Emmanuel Nakabago (Team Doctor)

Team officials:

  • Head coach: Peter Onen
  • Assistant Coach: Hamza Lutalo
  • Goalkeeping Coach: Mubarak Kiberu
  • Team Manager: Bashir Mutyaba
  • Kits Manager: Frank Mumpenje
  • Team Manager: Emmanuel Nakabago
  • Media Officer: Bosco Omaria

CECAFA U-17 Zonal Qualification:

Groups:

  • A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan
  • B: Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Djibouti

Fixtures:

Saturday, 11th August:

  • Rwanda Vs Sudan – National Stadium
  • Tanzania Vs Burundi – National Stadium

Sunday, 12th August:

  • South Sudan Vs Djibouti – Chamazi
  • Uganda Vs Ethiopia – Chamazi

Monday, 13th August:

  • Sudan Vs Somalia – Chamazi
  • Burundi Vs Rwanda – Chamazi

Tuesday, 14th August:

  • Kenya Vs South Sudan – National Stadium
  • Djibouti Vs Ethiopia – National Stadium

Wednesday, 15th August: Rest Day

Thursday, 16th August:

  • Somalia Vs Rwanda – National Stadium
  • Sudan Vs Tanzania – National Stadium

Friday, 17th August:

  • South Sudan Vs Uganda – Chamazi
  • Djibouti Vs Kenya – Chamazi

Saturday, 18th August:

  • Burundi Vs Sudan – Chamazi
  • Tanzania Vs Somalia – Chamazi

Sunday, 19th August:

  • Ethiopia Vs South Sudan – National Stadium
  • Kenya Vs Uganda – National Stadium

Monday, 20th August: Rest Day

Tuesday, 21st August:

  • Somalia Vs Burundi – National Stadium
  • Rwanda Vs Tanzania – National Stadium

Wednesday, 22nd August:

  • Uganda Vs Djibouti – Chamazi
  • Ethiopia Vs Kenya – Chamazi

Thursday, 23rd August: Rest Day

Friday, 24th August:

  • Semi- final 1: Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium
  • Semi-final 2: Winner B Vs Runners up A – National Stadium

Saturday, 25th August: Rest Day

Sunday, 26th August:

  • Third place play off and Final – National Stadium

Monday, 27th August:

  • Departures

You May Also Like

Vipers Sports Club unveils Mexican Martinez as new head coach

Javier Martinez: Mexican unveiled as Vipers Sports Club new head coach

Kitgum edge hard fighting Football for Good to win boys ARS title | Northern Region

Leave a Reply