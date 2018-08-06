KAVC rises from the dead to win own invitational tournament

KAVC Invitational Tournament Finals

Men: KAVC 3-2 Gisagara (17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 17-15)

KAVC 3-2 Gisagara (17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 17-15) Women: Nkumba 1-3 Ndejje (18-25, 13-25, 26-24, 17-25)

Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) rose from the dead to win the 2018 NSSF-KAVC International Tournament on Sunday.

The hosts of the annual championship came from two sets down to edge Gisagara Volleyball Club from Rwanda, 3-2, at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Gisagara were dominant in the first two sets winning 25-17 and 25-19 respectively as KAVC struggled on reception and beating the visitor’s net defense.

However, tournament MVP Daudi Okello who had early struggles in the game shook off the slow start and together with Kathbert Malinga breathed some life in KAVC’s attack and gave the side a lifeline.

Backed by the capacity crowd inside the arena, the hosts got rolling right from the start to the end of the fourth set in which they overwhelmed their opponents.

In the decisive set, Gisagara quickly built a two-point lead which they maintained as the side switched sides. Leading 13-10, Gisagara felt like they had their hands on the trophy but instead pressed a self destruct button, recieving a penalty card in the process getting David Okot’s charges off the ropes.

Individual Awards