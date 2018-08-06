Kisekka scores on Mohun Bagan debut in India

Calcutta Football League:

Mohun Bagan 1-0 Pathachakra FC

Mohun Bagan Media

Like expected, the tag line Henry Kisekka is customized with goals.

The big framed Ugandan center forward kick started his epoch at new outfit Mohun Bagan in brave style.

Kisekka scored the Mariners’ only goal against Pathachakra FC during a Calcutta Football League in India.

The goal arrived barely a quarter of an hour left on the clock in a goal melee.

In fact, Kisekka had been denied in the opening stanza of the game by the goal post in the 17th minute.

After the game ending whistle, he was named man of the match, a feat that comes along with 5000 Rupees.

There is virtually no time to rest as Kisekka returns to action as latest as Tuesday 7th August against Rainbow Football Club.

He has previously played at SC Villa and URA FC in Uganda with stints in Vietnam and earlier on with Gokulam Kerala in India.