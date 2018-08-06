Airtel Rising Stars 2018 (Northern Region):

Boys Final: Football For Good (Gulu) 0-1 Kitgum Rwot Ker (Kitgum)

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

The boy’s final of the Northern Region in 2018 Airtel Rising Stars (U-17 category) between Gulu’s Football For Good and Kitgum Rwot Ker at Gulu Prisons playground was fairly contested on Sunday.

Douglas Rackara’s free-kick inspired Kitgum Rwot Ker over the hard fighting Football For Good Academy side.

The Kitgum side was rewarded for the physicality and height advantage against a side that surely looked U-15 years for many players on the Football For Good team.

“The boys played gallantly. Actually, we fielded an U-13 side because the U-17 team was away to play a friendly against the Uganda U-17 national team at Njeru. I am impressed,” Football For Good’s director Adrian Bradbury disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The three-day championship attracted teams from Gulu, Lira, Kitgum and Apech.

Jeremy Owera top home the top scorers’ accolade, Hilary Jamal was best goalkeeper and Robert Oberokero was the most valuable player (MVP).

Airtel Uganda Northern regional manager Wyclif Assimwe lauded the winning teams and top performing players. In a special way, he recommitted the telecommunications’ desire of further supporting their desire.

“I congratulate all the winning teams and the players who performed well. As Airtel Uganda, we remain committed towards supporting this worthwhile cause which was started in 2011,” Assimwe noted.

A select pool of 25 players was scouted which will represent the Northern region at the 2018 national finals in Fort Portal.

All the selected players will be screened through the MRI scans to ascertain their true age.

The national finals will be held between 22nd – 26th August 2018.

Top Performers: