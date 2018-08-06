Ndejje Elites beat Nkumba to KAVC International glory

- KAVC Invitational Tournament Finals
- Women: Nkumba 1-3 Ndejje (18-25, 13-25, 26-24, 17-25)
- Men: KAVC 3-2 Gisagara (17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 17-15)
Ndejje University Elites defeated Nkumba University to win the 2018 NSSF-KAVC International Tournament at Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Sunday.
Elites eased past their university rivals with solid net defense cruising through the first two sets 25-18 and 25-13 respectively.
While it all seemed like Ndejje were going for a straight sets victory, Nkumba held their own to win one to save their pride.
Ndejje then returned to win the fourth set 25-17.
Individual Awards
- MVP: Shamim Nalukabwe (Ndejje)
- Best Server: Deliphine Uwicyeza (APR)
- Best Reciever: Veronica Aanyu (Ndejje)
- Best Setter: Jesca Kaidu (Ndejje)
- Best Attacker: Habiba Namara (Nkumba)
- Best Defender: Charlotte Nzayisenga (RRA)
- Best Libero: Flavia Nandaula (Nkumba)