Ndejje Elites beat Nkumba to KAVC International glory

by Franklin Kaweru
  • KAVC Invitational Tournament Finals
  • Women: Nkumba 1-3 Ndejje (18-25, 13-25, 26-24, 17-25)
  • Men: KAVC 3-2 Gisagara (17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 17-15)
Action between Ndejje and Nkumba

Ndejje University Elites defeated Nkumba University to win the 2018 NSSF-KAVC International Tournament at Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Elites eased past their university rivals with solid net defense cruising through the first two sets 25-18 and 25-13 respectively.

While it all seemed like Ndejje were going for a straight sets victory, Nkumba held their own to win one to save their pride.

Ndejje then returned to win the fourth set 25-17.

Individual Awards

  • MVP: Shamim Nalukabwe (Ndejje)
  • Best Server: Deliphine Uwicyeza (APR)
  • Best Reciever: Veronica Aanyu (Ndejje)
  • Best Setter: Jesca Kaidu (Ndejje)
  • Best Attacker: Habiba Namara (Nkumba)
  • Best Defender: Charlotte Nzayisenga (RRA)
  • Best Libero: Flavia Nandaula (Nkumba)

