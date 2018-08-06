Ndejje Elites beat Nkumba to KAVC International glory

KAVC Invitational Tournament Finals

Women: Nkumba 1-3 Ndejje (18-25, 13-25, 26-24, 17-25)

Nkumba 1-3 Ndejje (18-25, 13-25, 26-24, 17-25) Men: KAVC 3-2 Gisagara (17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 17-15)

NSSF

Ndejje University Elites defeated Nkumba University to win the 2018 NSSF-KAVC International Tournament at Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Elites eased past their university rivals with solid net defense cruising through the first two sets 25-18 and 25-13 respectively.

While it all seemed like Ndejje were going for a straight sets victory, Nkumba held their own to win one to save their pride.

Ndejje then returned to win the fourth set 25-17.

Individual Awards