Vipers SC are set to unveil their new Head Coach on Monday August 6, at Kitende.

The head coach role fell vacant after the sacking of Portuguese Jorge Miguel Da Costa, two months after winning the Premier League, finishing runners up in the Stanbic Uganda Cup and also taking the Venoms to the quarter finals of the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Reliable sources indicate the new coach is Germany and comes with his assistant.

If this is true, it begs questions on what will happen to Edward Golola who was assistant to Da Costa as well as other support staff who include among others Goalkeeper coach Eddie Kaweesa, Ronald Ssali and Edward Ssali.

New Players

On the same day, the three time league champions are set to unveil their new signings.

The Venoms have been arguably the busiest side in the transfer market with more than 9 signings.