Vipers Sports Club unveils Mexican Martinez as new head coach

It is a new dawn at three-time Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club.

The Kitende based club has officially unveiled brought on board a new coach Javier Martinez Espinosa on Monday, 6th August 2018.

The 46-year-old hails from South American country Mexico and brings a wealth of experience having previously handled Nicaragua side Juventus Sports Club, a stint in Guatemala and a couple of domestic clubs in his native Mexico; Cruz Azul, Montrere and Pachuoi.

Martinez beat other 11 contestants to the job; two of whom were Ugandans, two from the African continent and the other seven from elsewhere in the world.

Club director Lawrence Mulindwa officially presided over the warm welcome for the tactician before a swarm of journalists during an inter-face session with the media conducted at the St Mary’s Stadium press conference apartment.

Flanked by the club patron George Mulindwa and the head of Marketing Simon Ssekankya, Dr Mulindwa lauded the immediate past Vipers head coach Daurte Miguel Da Costa, a Portuguese who guided Vipers to the 2017/19 Uganda Premier League title;

I want to salute coach Da Costa and his technical team for winning the league title in 2017/18 season. Changing a coach is not mere change of guards, but it is a project which is work is in progress. African illness of getting contented with the little you have is not good. As Vipers, we have achieved little, and we want to achieve a lot. Changing a coach is an expensive venture. Let us welcome Javier Martinez from Mexico as our next coach.

Mulindwa hinted of the tedious process through which through which the club undertook to secure the services of the new coach.

After the season 2017/18 climaxed, the club management convened and sought it otherwise to change the technical department. The process to acquire the coach required a lot of patience and sacrifice to identify the right one. Interviews were conducted and we invited three coaches who made the final short list, of course keeping it away from the media to avoid interference. In total, we had 11 applicants, two from Uganda (I will not reveal their identity), two were Africans and 7 outside Africa. We looked at so many factors. Our Dream as a club is to sell players to Europe, see the growth of players, ensure that our players are being summoned to national team. We wanted a coach who is a teacher, one who adds value to the players. Javier Martinez signs a two year employment contract, which is renewable by nature. We have agreed on the terms with a very attractive salary. Other areas in the contract are confidential

In his initial address, Martinez also managed to speak a few words from the widely spoken local dialect – luganda; saying Mwebale nnyo (literally translated “thank you”). He spoke with confidence about the readiness for the task ahead of him;

I have personal and professional targets. I am a former professional player. I always to be an example as a player. Now, I want to be an example to Vipers players. We have to be protagonists in the Africa Champions League. There is a target to defend the domestic league trophy. I promise to be the best. We have a good squad. We shall do the best for Uganda and Vipers. I promise everything I have to perfect this project. I want to be an example, not just for destiny. An example outside the country, as well. I promise to the fans that this team will be best here in Uganda and outside the country.

Concerning local knowledge about football in Uganda and on the African continent, Martinez acknowledged keen interest in following African football and watching lots of videos about the Vipers club;

African football is doing something good. I follow some leagues in Africa. There is a lot of talent. I saw videos of Vipers team from last season and appreciated the talent. The team has great talent

The feat of his back room staff will be known later in the day.

“About the assistants, we are having a meeting this afternoon when the other assistant arrive and he will be assessed by the technical director Eddie Butindo” Mulindwa said of Martinez’ s support staff.

Martinez becomes the third foreign coach in Vipers’ history to hand the club after Ambrose Chukuma (Nigeria) and recently Da Costa (Portuguese).

Vipers will kick start training this week with planned training camp outside Kampala.