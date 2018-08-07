CAF Champions League: Gambians in charge of KCCA – Township Rollers duel

CAF Champions League (Group A):

Saturday, 18 th August 2018

KCCA (Uganda) Vs Township Rollers (Botswana)

*At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

Confederation of African Football (CAF) Referees’ appointment committee has named Gamiban FIFA referees to handle the CAF Champions league duel between Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Botswana side, Township Rollers.

Bakary Papa Gassama, fresh from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will handle the center refereeing duties.

Comrades Sulayman Sosseh and Addul Aziz Jawo will be the first and second assistant referees respectively.

KCCA hosts Township Rollers in a group A encounter having lost the corresponding first leg 1-0 away in Gaborone.

After four games, both KCCA and Township Rollers have managed one win apiece with three losses.

Group leaders Esperance are on 10 points (three wins and one draw) and are already guaranteed of a slot in the quarter finals.

Egyptian side Al Ahly have two wins, one draw and loss apiece with 7 points.

Al Ahly requires three points from the remaining two games to join leaders Esperance.

Match Officials: