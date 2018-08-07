Damani remain unbeaten, Challengers see off Ceylon Lions as Strikers stop Premier

Entebbe Oval

KICC 96/10 Irfan Afridi 30 off 47 balls in 25.2 overs lost to Aziz Damani CC 97/4 Riazat Shah 42 off 25 balls in 17 overs by 6 Wickets.

Player of match: Hassan Bilal (Damani)

Lugogo Oval

Premier CC 160/10 Rishi Himananshu 39 off 46 balls, Calvin Watuwa 39 off 61 balls. in 43.4 overs lost to Strikers CC 267/10 Ivan Thawithemwira 70 off 83 balls, Siraje Nsubuga 63 Not Out off 54 balls, Perry Wazombe 62 off 50 balls. in 44.5 overs by 107 runs

Player of Match: Rogers Olipa (Strikers CC )

Kyambogo Oval

Ceylon Lions 139/10 Arnold Otwan 71 off 71 balls, Simon SSesazi 23 off 17 balls. in 30.3 overs lost to Challengers CC 225/10 Ham Kayondo 72 off 103 balls, Steven Wabwose 61 off 48 balls,Hamza Amir 19 off 18 ball in 49.1 overs by 86 runs.

Player of Match: Hamza Amir (Challengers)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Defending champions Aziz Damani should put their champagne on ice as the 50 season nears the end.

The 2017 winners have been so strong for their opponents with none of the other teams in the league being able to get point off the defending champions.

KICC were their latest victims losing by 6 wickets at the lakeside oval in Entebbe a game that ended early that the champions chose to spend the rest of the day at the beach.

KICC were skitled out for only 96 runs with Irfan Afridi (30) the only KICC player to bother the scorers with the quick bowlers of Damani Bilal Hassan (3/16) and Emmanuel Isaneez (3/29) ripping through the KICC line up.

Man on form Riazat Shah (42) took care of business for the defending champions with KICC picking up 4 wickets as the only consolation in the game.

The win for Damani means they will be able to defend a crown they were able to win last year with the rest of the teams fighting for places and survival.

At Lugogo, Strikers saw off a rejuvenated Premier to win the relegation battle as both teams needed the points to make sure they stay in the top flight.

Wise head Ivan Thawithemwira (70), Siraje Nsubuga (63 not out) and Perry Wazombe (62) combined to help Strikers post a challenging 267 all out.

Premier was unable to mount a challenge in the chase falling short of the total by 107 runs. The win boosts Strikers chances of staying up as they the relegation scrap gets interesting with 3 teams fighting for survival.

At Kyambogo, Challengers piled more misery on Ceylon Lions who look like they will be going down if they do not starting winning.

A hugely talented side, Ceylon Lions, has failed to put together solid performances to help them stay up and now find themselves in the same position they were in last season as Charity.

Hamu Kayondo was the stand out for Challengers scoring a potent half century that made sure they scored enough runs to go over the line.

The win also pushes Challengers upwards as they try to finish higher than 5th place of last season.