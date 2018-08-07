Courtesy

Eddie Kaweesa has dumped league champions for SC Villa where he joins as the goalkeeping coach.

Kaweesa who joined the Venoms from Onduparaka a year ago was began his duties on Tuesday at Namboole.

The former goalkeeper at Bunamwaya SC (now Vipers SC) becomes the third coach to join the Jogoos ahead of the new season – 2018/19.

He replaces Mubarak Kiberu who alongside the entire technical team from last season left the 16-time champions.

Kiberu, an assistant coach with the national U-17 side, the Cubs is currently the goalkeeping coach at Express FC.

Meanwhile, Joseph Nestroy Kizito also commenced work at the club as the assistant coach to Moses Basena.

SC Villa are in a rebuilding process after close to 90% of their playing staff quit the side and the first test in their rebuilding comes on Thursday against URA in the Pilsner Fufa Super 8 tournament.