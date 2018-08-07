Lawrence Mulindwa: I am driving Vipers into the TP Mazembe path

Vipers Sports Club director Lawrence Mulindwa has strongly affirmed his desire to transform the team into a continental giant like Democratic Republic of Congo 16 time league winners Tout Puissan (TP) Mazembe.

Addressing journalists at the official ceremony to unveil the club’s new head coach, Javier Martinez Espinosa at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende off Kampala – Entebbe road, Mulindwa unleashed his personal targets and ambitions.

A few years ago, Vipers Sports Club set a five year strategic plan from 2015 to 2020. The gist of the plan was to make the club number one in Uganda, owning its own stadium and necessary infrastructure. It is still work in progress. I want Vipers to be like TP Mazembe because I admire the way TP Mazembe is managed. They have been African champions and played at the FIFA Club World Cup. They own their own stadium and sell players to European markets.

For starters, TP Mazembe remains one of the most organized and successful clubs on the African continent. Owned by business mogul Moise Katumbi Chapwe, Mazembe is managed by former Uzbekistan national team head coach, Mirjalol Kushakovich Qosimov.

They have won the DR Congo national league a record 16 times with 5 league knock out titles, 3 Congo Super cup crowns, 5 CAF Champions honours, 3 CAF Super cups, 2 CAF Confederation cups and one CAF Winners cup.

They have also played at the FIFA World club cup a couple of times, finishing runners up in 2010.

Club director Dr Lawrence Mulindwa, flanked by the club patron George William Mulindwa and the head of marketing Simon Ssekankya officially ushered in the coach before the eagerly awaiting journalists during a press conference held at the St Mary's Stadium.

As Vipers Sports Club, we have achieved little. Changing a coach is an expensive venture. It is a mere change of guard. It is not a case that a coach has won a title. We wanted a coach who is a teacher, one who adds value to the players. Our Dream as a club is to sell players to Europe, see the growth of players, ensure that our players are being summoned to national team.

Mulindwa also hinted about the on-going construction works on the St Mary’s Stadium astro turf surface.

“We hope that by the end of the month, the surface will be ready and the stadium will be used by the club ahead of the new season” Mulindwa added.

The club new head coach met with the players and the other support staff for the first time on Monday in a closed door meeting ahead of the club’s preparations for the 2018/19 season.

The club will commence non-residential training this week before holding a training camp outside Kampala in the coming weeks.