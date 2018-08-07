Maroons Football Club parts ways with head coach Mwebaze

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Prisons run outfit Maroons Football Club has parted ways with their head coach Asaph Mwebaze with immediate effect.

“Maroons Football Club has mutually parted ways with head coach Asaph Mwebaze and a new coach will be named officially soon,” a source that requested anonymity because of not being in the official club spokesperson docket disclosed to Kawowo Sports on Tuesday.

The development follows a closed door management meeting which convened at their Luzira base.

The meeting was called to review the previous season, as well as the on-going preparations as a projection for the 2018/19 season.

Three weeks ago, Mwebaze traveled to the United States of America along with fast growing kids football school, Raising Stars Elite Academy.

In Mwebaze’s physical absence, he has been in close contact with the officials on ground, often offering the crucial technical advise.

During the past weeks, the club ventured the transfer marketing, bringing on board two sweet left footers Samuel Ssemitego and Mohammed Kyeyune, former Bright Stars’ hard working forward Seif Batte, Rashid Agau as well as UPDF’s hard tackling midfielder Sulaiman Majaanjalo.

Lately, the club has secured former Sports Club Villa striker Yubu Bogere.

KAWOWO SPORTS

When approached, Mwebaze who returns to the country this Thursday expressed shock upon the news but declined to comment;

I woke up to the news as well but I will not comment at the moment.

Last season, Maroons finished 9th with 37 points fetched in the season long 30 games.

George Nsimbe is rumoured to be the next head coach at Maroons F.C.