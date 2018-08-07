Muganga in spot light as UPL new entrants Nyamityobora face Kirinya Jinja test | Pilsner Super 8

Pilsner Super 8 Tournament (Tues, 7th August 2018)

Nyamityobora Vs Kirinya-Jinja S.S

At Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4 PM)

KAWOWO SPORTS

Newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Nyamityobora Football Club will face Jinja out-fit Kirinya-Jinja S.S in a Pilsner super 8 challenge duel on Tuesday at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara.

Defender Douglas Muganga, who previously skippered Nyamityobora but has since switched allegiance to Kirinya-Jinja S.S will be in the spot light and a key talking point prior to the encounter.

“I do not feel any pressure. Football is a job which calls for transfer when need be” Muganga spoke with spoke ahead of facing his former pay masters.

Last week, the host team named a 24 man squad released with the consent of the technical team led by head coach James Odoch.

The team had three goalkeepers, five defenders, eleven midfielders and five forwards.

A bulk of the players named are new recruits such as goalkeeper Franco Oringa, midfielder Godfrey Ssembatya, Moses Ndawula, Ivan Mbowa, Johnwesley Kisakye, forwards Patrick Gonahasa and Charles Musiige.

Nyamityobora Football Club takes on a determined side as Kwirinya-Jinja S.S in one of the four preliminary matches for the tournament.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S is a determined entity that has also recruited massively ahead of the new up-coming season.

Besides Muganga, the Jinja side also brought on board striker Dan Ssewava, Nelson Mandela, Sula Wambede, Godfrey Mubiru, Sarbir Rajab among others.

The first Pilsner super 8 match played last Friday was won by KCCA FC who defeated Jinja based side BUL 3-2 at the Star Times Stadium.

The man of the match stands to win Shs. 150,000.