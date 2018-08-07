File Photo / Monitor Sport

Former Uganda Cranes and SC Villa left back Nestroy Kizito has joined the Jogoos coaching staff as assistant to Moses Basena.

The 36 year old began work on Tuesday as the team conducted training at Namboole ahead of their Fufa Super 8 game against URA on Thursday.

Basena has worked alone since he got the job a couple of weeks ago but had hinted at adding either Kizito or David Obua to his team.

Getty Images

Kizito, a legend at SC Villa Park worked under Basena and Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic in the early 2000s before he turned to paid ranks in Serbia.

Who is Nestroy Kizito?

Born in 1982, Nesta as famously known among the SC Villa faithful began his senior career with the Villa Park side in 2000.

He played four seasons at the club winning four league titles, two Uganda Cup medals and one CECAFA Kagame Cup.

He moved to Serbia’s first division side Srem FC where he played for one season and earned a transfer to top tier side Vojvodina in 2005.

In the 2005-06 campaign, he was voted the club’s best player by the supporters and also scored the historic winner against rivals Red Star Belgrade to earn the team their first victory over their rivals in 10 years.

Kizito spent five years at the club and amassed over 100 caps before signing for giants Partizan Belgrade.

At the club, he spent one season and helped the club play in the UEFA Champions League, won the Serbia Super Cup and as well the Serbia Super League in 2010/11.

He returned home in 2012 and signed for now defunct SC Victoria University where he won the Uganda Cup in 2013 and after three years, joined Lweza where he spent a season before officially retiring.

On the national team, Kizito was a mainstay on the Uganda Cranes team from 2001 until retirement after a failed 2012 Afcon qualifiers.

Honours

SC Villa

Uganda Premier League: 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2002/03

Uganda Cup: 2000 and 2002

CECAFA Kagame Cup: 2003

Partizan Belgrade

Serbia SuperLiga: 2010/11

Serbian Cup: 2010/11

SC Victoria University