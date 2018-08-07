Nigeria U19 in Uganda for build up tour ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

As they prepare for the tough Division 2 U19 World Cup Qualifiers, the Nigerian side has chosen to set up camp in Uganda as they prepare for the tourney in South Africa later this month.

Nigeria will have to compete with 10 other nations at the qualifiers with only the top 2 teams after the round robin event making it to the next round of qualifiers.

The contingent of 19, 14 players and 5 officials, arrived in Uganda last evening and will be staying at Nob View Hotel in Ntinda.

They will then face a select U19 side and a select Uganda U23 side in 5 ODI games to be played in Lugogo and Kyambogo.

This is 1st time a side from Nigeria is touring Uganda and they should be guaranteed of getting some good competition from the emerging players in Uganda.

Fixture Schedule