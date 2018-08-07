Nigerian legend Amunike appointed as Tanzania Taifa Stars head coach

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has appointed former Nigerian international Emmanuel Amunike as head coach of Taifa Stars.

The Tanzania Football Federation confirmed the appointment on their official Twitter handle, with Amunike being unveiled by TFF President Wallace Karia at the New Africa in Dar es Salaam.

The 47-year-old, who has been without a job since leaving Sudan’s Al Khartoum SC in March, has signed a two-year deal with the East Africans, replacing Salum Mayanga.

Wasifu wa mafanikio ya Kocha mpya wa Timu za Taifa Tanzania Emmanuel Amunike aliyetambulishwa rasmi leo Jumatatu Agosti 6,2018 na Rais wa TFF Wallace Karia kwenye Hoteli ya New Africa,Dar es Salaam. pic.twitter.com/NkggZ6ARa8 — TFF TANZANIA (@Tanfootball) August 6, 2018

Amunike won the African Cup of Nations with Nigeria in 1994 and the Olympic gold with the Super Eagles two years later.

During his playing time, he played for clubs like SC Zamalek ( Egypt), Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) and Barcelona (Spain).

Amunike’s major task will be guiding Tanzania to the 2019 AFCON qualification.

He starts immediate business when Tanzania travels to Uganda on 8th September at Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

The former wideman began his coaching career with Nigeria’s U-17 team in 2014 and won the U-17 World Cup a year later.

He’s subsequently held appointments at various other youth levels.

Amunike’s primary task will be to qualify Tanzania for the 2019 AFCON, they were held by Lesotho in their opening qualifier, and will also face Uganda and Cape Verde in a tricky qualifying group.