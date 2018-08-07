Nsimbe to replace Mwebaze at Maroons Football Club

Uganda Prisons management has named George “Best” Nsiimbe as the new Maroons Football Club head coach, Kawowo Sports exclusively reports.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The development was confirmed on Tuesday, 7th August 2018 as Nsimbe, a vastly experienced tactician was introduced to the playing staff and the rest of the technical committee members in Luzira, Kampala.

This follows a closed door meeting held by the Prisons sports management to part ways with Asaph Mwebaze who allegedly “abandoned his duties” and traveled with Kampala based Raising Star Football Club to the United States without the club’s blessing and consent.

Last season, Nsimbe was hired at Express Football Club as a technical director to oversee the operations of head coach Shafiq Bisaso as the club desperately sought for survival.

At Maroons FC, Nsimbe brings along with him a wealth of experience having previously handled several clubs to perfection.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

The former Uganda Cranes international has in the past coached KCCA F.C, Vipers, The Saints, Tusker (in Kenya Premier League) and recently Express during the turbulent times last season.

Nsimbe is a sworn believer and preacher of the football attacking philosophy.

He meets the right pool of players hired by his predecessor (Mwebaze) as Uganda U-20 star left winger Pius Obuya, Emmanuel Olinga, the orthodox right winger Sydney Chika, Ronald Orombi, the immensely talented Solomon Walusimbi to mention but a few, who will blend with the tried and tested as well as veterans like goalkeeper Ashadu Bugembe, new recruits Yubu Bogere, Rashid Agau, Seif Batte, Sulaiman Majanjaalo, Sylvester Okello, and the like.

It remains to be seen whether Mwebaze’s assistants as Yusuf Kyambadde, Ken Rogers Tezigwa (goalkeeping coach) and Daniel Ssenfuma will work under Nsimbe.

Nsimbe has been given the lee way to recruit his own back room staff as well.

Last season, Maroons finished 9th with 37 points fetched in the season long 30 games.