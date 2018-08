Nyamityobora eliminates Kirinya-Jinja S.S out of Pilsner 8 tourney

Pilsner 8 Tourney:

Nyamityobora 1-0 Kirinya-Jinja S.S

Newly promoted Nyamityobora Football Club edged Kirinya-Jinja S.S 1-0 during a Pilsner super 8 engagement played at the Kakyeka stadium on Tuesday.

Substitute Ibrahim Mpengere scored the priceless goal on the evening moments after replacing injured forward Lamech Ebong.

Mpengere, who was at relegated Masavu Football club last season tapped home after John Wesley Kisakye’s donkey work in the 88th minute.

The two clubs used the plat form to test out the different new players on board.

Nyamityobora assembled goalkeeper Franco Oringa, hard tackling midfielder Ivan Mbowa, John Kisakye and Ibrahim Mpengere among the new recruits.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S paraded new players as Douglas Muganga, Isaac Isinde and midfielder Jeromy Kirya.

Nyamityobora, who are coached by former Uganda Cranes winger James Odoch, thus joins Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) as the other club to make the next grade.

Team Line ups:

Nyamityobora XI:

Franco Oringa (G.K), Hamis Katende, Alex Komaketch, Calvin Barni, Joseph Othieno, Ivan Mbowa, Bruhan Matovu, Charles Ssebutinde, David Kiiza, John Kisakye, Lamech Ebong (Ibrahim Mpengere)

Subs: Hillary Jomi (G.K), Martin Arinaitwe, Joseph Akandwanaho

Kirinya-Jinja S.S XI:

Muhammad Didi (G.K), Allan Drajua, Isma Kawawulo, Douglas Muganga, Isaac Isinde, Godfrey Akol, George Kasonko, Jeromy Kirya, Fred Amaku, Faizal Muwawu, Joel Madondo (65′ Anthony Mayanja)

Substitutes:

Emmanuel Lubankene (G.K), Willy Makuro, Vicent Zziwa, Amos Etoju, Laundry Makon, Geoffrey Mubiru