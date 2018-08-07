Tanzania Police 2-1 Police FC (Uganda)

Juma Balinya scored Police FC’s only goal but it wasn’t enough as they lost to their Tanzania counterparts in the opener of the East African Police Chiefs Cooperation Games (EAPCCO).

The defending champions went on to loss 2-1 and will now have to double effort to defend their title they won in Mukono last year at the inaugural games.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru started with the usual suspects but handed debut to striker Ronald Nyanzi, a new signing.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports, Albert Mugisa, a second half substitute admitted the team was disappointed but will be better in the next games.

“It’s disappointing to lose our first game,” said Mugisa. “But we pick positives and shall rectify mistakes in our next games,” he added.

Police’s next game is against Rwanda’s counterparts who also feature in their national top tier league.

Police XI

Douglas Kisembo (GK), Paul Willa, Arafat Galiwango, Sadat Kyambadde ©, Ibrahim Kibumba, Shakur Makeera (Albert Mugisa), Samuel Kayongo, Juma Balinya, Ben Ocen (Pius Kagwa), Reuben Kimera and Ronald Nyanzi (Norman Ojik)