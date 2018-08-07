Team Uganda off to Mozambique for FIBA U-18 African Women’s Championship

Uganda U-18 girls team was today flagged off to Mozambique for the FIBA U-18 African Women’s Championship.

The tournament will be played from August 10-19, and the the Junior Gazelles will compete against seven other sides in defending champions Mali, Egypt, Rwanda, Mozambique, Madagascar, Tunisia and Angola.

“We just want to go out there and play good basketball. I think if they play together we will get good results,” head coach Ali Mavita told Kawowo Sports.

“We have had very little preparations because of school, it’s been tough and preparations have not been where we want them to be but it’s our job to make them execute.

“The competition we are going to face is tough and we are going as underdogs but the girls know the challenge the have, they know they are representing the country and they are going to give their best.”

Unlike the previous event when the country could only get six girls to the tournament as most were candidates, this time round, a full team will be in Maputo.

Participating Teams

Mozambique − Hosts

Rwanda − Zone V (Winner)

Egypt − Zone V

Angola − Zone VI

Mali − Zone II

Madagascar − Zone VII

Tunisia − Zone I

Uganda − Wild Card (Zone V Runners-Up)

The Traveling Contingent

Players: Agatha Kamwanda (Seeta High), Bronnie Kusiima (Mengo), Aisha Namakula (Ssaku), Alice Winnie Isoto (Kibuli SS), Namuleme Fildauce (Kibuli SS), Aber Bridget (Exodus college), Shadia Mbwali (Exodus college), Ramulah Nakato (Kibuli), Mauso Patience (Kibuli), Nandutu Martha (Watoto), Nerima Emily Katrina (Seeta High), Azidah Nabayunga (St Noa)

Coaches: Ali Mavita (Head Coach), Albert Aciko (Assistant Coach)

Team Doctor: George Bwesigye

Referee: Monica Nassuna

Head of Delegation: Vicky Ntale