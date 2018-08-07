Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Onyango sustains head injury

Mamelodi Sundowns Media

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango has sustained a head injury.

Onyango sustained the injury during a Premier Soccer League game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

48' Some despondent faces around the pitch, Denis loaded directly into an ambulance to receive further medical attention. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsCity #AbsaPrem — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 7, 2018

However, the Brazilians number one is in stable condition but will be subjected to further tests on what appears as a serious concussion.

‼️INJURY UPDATE‼️ Denis is in a stable condition and will have multiple tests done following a serious head injury. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsCity #AbsaPrem — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 7, 2018

Onyango’s injury happens at a time when the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers are a month away.

Uganda will host Tanzania Taifa Stars in a Group L clash at Namboole on Saturday, September 9.