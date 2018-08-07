Football

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Onyango sustains head injury

by Franklin Kaweru
Mamelodi Sundowns Media
Denis Onyango

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango has sustained a head injury.

Onyango sustained the injury during a Premier Soccer League game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

However, the Brazilians number one is in stable condition but will be subjected to further tests on what appears as a serious concussion.

Onyango’s injury happens at a time when the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers are a month away.

Uganda will host Tanzania Taifa Stars in a Group L clash at Namboole on Saturday, September 9.

