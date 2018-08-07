Vipers will be protagonists on the continent, says Martinez

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Moments after being unveiled as the new Vipers Sports Club head coach, Javier Martinez Espinosa has immediately outlined his ambitions and work plan.

Martinez, who hails from the United Mexico States in Central America was on Monday, 06 August 2018 officially unveiled before the media at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende by the club director Lawrence Mulindwa, replacing Portuguese Miguel Da Costa.

The 46 year old tactician who previously handled Nicaragua based Juvuntus and other Mexician sides as Cruz Azul, Montrere and Pachuoi hinted on his targets a he embarks on a two year tenure at the club;

I have personal and professional targets. I am a former professional player. I always wanted to be an example as a player. Now, I want to be an example to Vipers players. We have to be protagonists in the Africa Champions League. There is a target to defend the domestic league. I promise to be the best. We have a good squad. We shall do the best for Uganda and Vipers. I promise everything I have to perfect this project.I want to be an example, not just for destiny. An example outside the country.

Approach:

Martinez vowed a suitable romantic style of maintaining the ball with an offensive approach, being aware of the physicality component for the African style of play, particularly the, Ugandan game.

I will need three weeks to study the players at Vipers Sports Club. I want to recover very quickly. Uganda’s football has a physical component but we have to keep the ball. Our style will be very offensive

Promise to the fans:

He vowed to reward the Vipers’ fans with the best results as he preaches attacking football.

I promise to the fans that this club will be best here in Uganda and outside the country.

He admitted having followed African football for some time and has been watching Vipers videos from last season from the time he applied for the job.

Martinez beat other 11 contestants to the job; two of whom were Ugandans, two from the African continent and the other seven from elsewhere in the world.

Club director Dr Lawrence Mulindwa, flanked by the club patron George William Mulindwa and the head of marketing Simon Ssekankya officially ushered in the coach before the eagerly awaiting journalists during a press conference held at the St Mary’s Stadium.

The coach was later presented with three Vipers jerseys; the home, away and one with an inscription of champions.

He later showcased his football juggling skills at the club’s training ground in front of the main stadium before meeting the players in an interactive inter-face for the first time.

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Among the players were the old guard including goalkeeper James Alitho, new signings Tito Okello, goalie Bashir Ssekagya, stylish forward Abraham Ndugwa, Livingstone “C4” Mulondo, Fred Okot, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Dickens Okwir as well as former Zesco United towering striker Davis Kasirye among others.

The club will kick-start training this week with a plan training camp outside Uganda.