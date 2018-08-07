Wakiso Giants confirms Azam duel | International Build up

International Friendly Match:

Wednesday, 8th August 2018

8th 2018 Wakiso Giants Vs Azam

At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (2PM)

Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Wakiso Giants Football Club will engage Tanzania premier League giants Azam FC in an international build up duel at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

This is the second build up for Wakiso Giants FC since last Saturday’s 3-2 triumph against Sports Club Villa at the IUIU Girls’s campus play ground in Kabojja.

Evans “Aboutrika” Tugume, defender Junior Ainamani and former URA-cum-Bright Stars player Jimmy Lule score for the newly created club against the Jogoos.

Wakiso Giants head coach Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya believes this international build up will be a perfect measure for his players ahead of the new FUFA Big league season.

WAKISO GIANTS MEDIA

Kirya, in an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports on Tuesday noted;

We need such challenges and the game against Azam is just the right one at the right timing. We shall test out for the physicality component, use of the ball, pace and creation of goal scoring opportunities in the final third of the playing field”

In the same vein, this will be second international friendly match for Azam F.C who are on a two weeks’ training camp in Uganda.

Azam’s first international build up was against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football club at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The duel ended all square in a non-scoring engagement.

Wakiso Giants Squad: