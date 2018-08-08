Caddies Championship to spice up inaugural Uganda Golf Club ladies open

2018 Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open:

Caddies tournament – Monday, August 13

– Monday, August 13 Ladies – August 17-18

– August 17-18 Gentlemen – August 18

*At Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala

Close to 250 golfers, including caddies will be part of the first ever Uganda Golf Club ladies open championship slated for the 17th and 18th August 2018 in Kampala.

The tournament that will also include a caddies tournament is being organized by the ladies section of Uganda Golf Club (UGC).

This inaugural championship was officially launched on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

The gentlemen will be playing in the subsidiary event while the Ladies shall play in the main event.

The birth of this tournament introduces yet another exciting annual event on the local golf calendar.

A field of about 250 players is projected to feature in this new showpiece with 100 Caddies.

The format of play will see ladies of handicap 36 and below eligible to take part while for the men, handicap 28 and below will make the grade.

Ladies with handicap 24 and below will compete in the medal category while those between handicap 25-36 will battle in the stableford class like the men.

Speaking at the launch, Uganda Golf Club ladies captain Anne Abeja stated;

The UGC Ladies Open comes with lots of excitement and enthusiasm like any new venture. We Ladies have a lot to offer when the event kicks off next week, creating another opportunity to celebrate the ever growing female presence in the world of golf. This is a landmark event for local golf because it provides a larger platform to celebrate in ladies golf and promote tourism.With this kind of arrangement in place annually, we shall have an extra championship to compete in each year and there is plenty to look forward to

There are key partners and sponsors in this noble cause as Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) under their Baileys brand (Drinks partner).

Others are; Uganda Communications Commission, Case Hospital, JobConnect, CBA, Expresso, Century Bottling under the (Fuze Tea and Schweppes C+ brands), La Cedri Forex Bureau and special individual sponsors.

“It’s a great honor to be part of this exciting innovation in the Uganda Golf Club ladies Open. It bears the hallmarks of a promising venture that can only go places from here. As UBL, we have always journeyed with local golf in the past and that is not about to change. We are looking forward to another successful groundbreaking event,” said Annette Nakiyaga, the UBL Head of Luxury Brands.

The Open, the first of its kind at UGC, will draw players from clubs all over the country namely Uganda Golf Club, Entebbe Sports Club, Mbarara Golf Club, West Nile Golf Club, Lira, Tororo, Jinja, Mbale, Toro, Serena-Kigo and Palm Valley, among others.

We also expect international entrants from; IBB International Golf and Country Club Abuja, Kigali Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, Limuru Golf Club, Vetlab Sports Club and Thika Sports Club.