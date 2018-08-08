Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE

Douglas Kisembo is set to complete a transfer to Tanzania Vodacom Premier League side, Africa Lyon Kawowo Sports reveals.

The Police FC goalkeeper is currently in Dar es Salaam with the Cops for the East African Police Chief Cooperation Games (EAPCCO) and it’s understood he won’t return.

Kisembo who had a stop start season with the Cops after re-joining the club on loan from KCCA has his name already submitted with the TFF according to reliable sources.

In case he completes the move, he will join compatriots Emmanuel Okwi and Murushid Jjuuko (Simba) as well as Shafik Batambuze in the VPL.

Tito Okello?

Meanwhile, African Lyon has also registered a player by the name Tito Okello for the 2018-19 season.

His nationality has been described as Tanzanian on the forms viewed by Kawowo Sports same as Abdul Hood Mayanja who is reliably Ugandan.

“I think the issue of nationality is just a clerical error,” confirmed a source close to TFF.

It remains to be seen if the same Tito Okello is the one signed by Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC last week.