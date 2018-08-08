Picturesque Lake Victoria Serena championship Golf Course upgrades to 18 holes

1st Serena Johnnie Walker Golf Open

3 rd – 6 th October 2018

– 6 October 2018 At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Course, Kigo

*Sponsors have contributed Shs 315M

*It is an invitational tournament

*Professional kitty is Shs 25M

“The dream has come true to play golf on an 18 hole championship like course in Uganda” were the opening remarks of Anthony Chege, the general manager of Kampala Serena Hotel during a press conference to launch the inaugural Serena Johnnie Walker golf open at Kigo.

This comes at a time this picturesque course with the finest fairways and greens has up-graded to an 18 hole championship course from nine holes.

Upon this back ground, the course will host its first major open teeing off on the 3rd October with the professionals for 54 holes over three days before the main event on the 6th October 2018.

Close to 180 golfers including the professionals are expected to take part.

“Serena Hotel has been a great supporter of golfer over the years in Uganda and the region. This private investment will profile that Uganda has the best course that meets international standards. There is a bold plan as well to bid and host international tournaments like the sunshine tour” Chege added.

Great prizes that will be at stake to be won based on the different handicaps of players.

The Lake Victoria Serena Golf course captain Moses Matisko, also the managing director of Pinnacle Security concurred;

The vibe is right. The whole East Africa is eager to play golf at the breathe-taking Lake Victoria Serena Golf Course. We are ready to host golfers from the region at arguably the best facility on the land. I thank all the sponsors who have come up to contribute generously towards this noble cause

The headline sponsors Uganda Breweries Limited through the Johnnie Walker brand have contributed a lion’s share of the total shs. 315M total sponsorship package put together with the other partners as Barclays Bank, Mitsubishi motors and DSTV.

“This golf course blends well with the environment and it will promoted local tourism as well” Barclays Bank’s Steven Odongo Opio, the head of Corporate and Investment banking noted.

Professional Kitty:

The total package for the professional golfers reserved is Shs 25M and at least two top pros from Kenya will be invited for their 54 hole event, coming three days before the main do.

“On behalf of Johnnie Walker, we are delighted to be part of this partnership. The brand embodies excellence. We are the headline sponsors of this championship that every golfer is keen to be part of We remain the leading icon of progress in the world. We are honoured to be part of the launch of this world class facility” UBL’s head of Whisky Portfolio, Annette Nakiyaga remarked.

Besides golf, the facility also has quite other interesting activities that will give the visitors a worthwhile visit, ranging from romantic picnic cruise, maisha spa as well as the marina & lago restaurant, as testified by the resort assistant golf manager, Shabiba Mbaziira.

The 45,070M Marina can accommodate up to 24 boats, each with a service station for electricity.

The tournament will be largely invitational.