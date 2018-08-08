Proscovia confident as She Cranes head to Zambia for World Cup qualifiers

For over a month, the Uganda national netball team – She Cranes, has been training in preparation for the 2019 World Cup qualifiers.

The tournament which will double as the African Netball Championship will be played in Lusaka, Zambia from August 13-18, 2018.

The final team of twelve was named and flagged off on Wednesday, with the first seven almost self-selected.

Peace Proscovia (GS), Rachael Nanyonga (GA), Ruth Meme (WA), Halima Nakacwa (C), Sylvia Nanyonga (WD), Lillian Ajio (GD) and Stella Nanfuka (GD) were certain of making the trip down south.

However, the other five to join the core group were largely unknown until the brief flag-off ceremony. Joan Nampungu, Muhayimina Namuwaya, Betty Kizza, Stella Oyera and Mary Nuba Kalee completed the squad.

Team captain Peace Proscovia is confident of registering success at the the tournament Uganda will be defending, given the preparations.

“To the best of my knowledge, I believe the team is well prepared because they have been in camp for a long time coupled with several friendly matches that we played,” Proscovia told the press.

“We are really well prepared for the tournament. I know this is a team that is determined, a team that has a strong belief that they can always make this county proud… What I can say (is) we going to play our hearts out,” she added.