© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Tanzania league champions Simba Sports Club has included Murushid Jjuuko on their squad list for the 2018-19 season.

The Uganda Cranes defender who is linked with a move back to Vipers among other suitors is part of the 36-man squad submitted by the champions to the authorities for licensing.

Jjuuko’s inclusion raises eyebrows since the intelligent centre back hasn’t been part of the team’s pre-season camps and also missed the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The former SC Victoria University player has had a sizzling relationship with the Msimbazi since last season and only made 16 appearances.

Jjuuko has not been with the club since Uganda Cranes’ camp in Niger and all signs point to an exit despite still having a year left on his contract.

Reliable sources indicate the player has already agreed personal terms with Vipers SC and has flown to Tanzania to seek his release from the club.