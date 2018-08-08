Uganda Premier League clubs, other FUFA members land special FIFA funding

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

All the sixteen Uganda Premier League clubs and the other members of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) have been allocated special financial support for the year 2018.

The confirmation followed a FUFA Emergency Committee sitting which convened at FUFA house on Monday 6th August 2018.

During the meeting, a resolution was passed under which FUFA will extend funding to Member Associations and Clubs.

The source of funding is the FIFA Forward Programme under a project code named FUFA Members’ Enhancement Project.

Each of the 16 Uganda Premier League clubs will be eligible to Shs. 5,000,000/=.

“Only clubs that have received a club License to play in the 2018-2019 season shall be eligible for the financial support” added the statement.

In a circular issued by the FUFA Chief Executive on Tuesday 7th August 2018, guidelines were included in the communication;

Each Regional Football Association (RFA) shall receive financial support of Shs. 25,000,000/= for the year 2018.

RFAs that register a women Regional football League (at least 5 teams) shall receive extra funding of Shs. 5,000,000/= allocated for women football expenditure.

Eligible District Football Associations (DFAs) that are active Members of the Regions shall receive a total of Shs. 500,000/= for the year 2018.

The Uganda Football Players’ Association (UFPA), Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA), Uganda Women Football Association (UWFA), Uganda Football Coaches Association (UFCA), Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA), Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) and Uganda Schools Football Association (USFA) shall be eligible to funding of 10,000,000/= to each association.