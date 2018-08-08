Uganda U19 defeat Nigeria U19 by massive 181 runs in 1st ODI

Match Summary

Uganda U19 286/10 in 49.2 overs (Frank Akankwasa 86(74), Siraje Nsubuga 30(52), Abolarin Rasheed 4/30 in 6.2 overs, Danladi Isaac 2/33 in 10 overs) beat Nigeria U19 105/10 IN 37.1 overs (Iyola Runeswe 24(69), Ogundipe Suegun 21(28), Frank Akankwasa 2/8 in 5 overs, Richard Agamire 2/19 in 7 overs

Uganda’s U19 Cricket side defeated visitors Nigeria 19 by 181 runs in the first of 5 ODIs played today.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat and openers Zephaniah Katungi (31) and Perry Wazombe (23) quickly got stuck into the Nigeria bowling attack hitting them to all corners of Lugogo.

However, it was a day for Captain Frank Akankwasa (86) who seized the initiative scoring some a solid half century for his side that helped them post a competitive 286 all out in 49 overs.

In the chase the visitors hustled but never got going Richard Agamire (2/19) and Frank Akankwasa neutralising any threat from Nigeria. They were eventually bundled out for 105 in 37 overs to give the hosts a one nil series lead.

Nigeria are preparing for the Division 2 U19 World Cup qualifiers due in South Africa next month and will spend a total of 10 days in Kampala games against emerging players of the U19 and U23 sides.

They will play the Uganda U19 side again tomorrow in Kyambogo in another ODI game. Action starts at 10am.