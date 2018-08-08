Wakiso Giants – Azam international friendly flops

Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The much publicized international friendly between Tanzanian side Azam F.C and Uganda’s second tier side Wakiso Giants did not materialize on orders of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Despite both teams reporting at the playing venue, there were no referees and a reasonable of fans who had braved the scorching hot temperatures at the StarTimes Stadium were left in total disappointment and confusion.

Whereas Azam players dressed up and limbered on the field of play well before the expected 2pm kick off, their Wakiso Giants counterparts delayed to arrive.

Instead, Azam opted for a competitive training game between themselves.

They (Wakiso Giants) eventually set foot in a brand new branded mini-bus, about 10 minutes after Azam’s training game had commenced.

Player after player majestically alighted from the mini-bus donned in the team purple-cum-dark blue track suits, but, none entered the field of play.

Instead, they opted for a photo session in their brand new attire behind the Lugogo locker-rooms.

Sula Kamoga, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wakiso Giants F.C explained the mess;

We were informed by FUFA that we could not play this match despite us and Azam having earlier written to them (FUFA). We had also paid the referees’ money (Shs. 750,000). It is very unfortunate. The reason forwarded concerns our incomplete registration details as a club which we shall complete because we are engaging the federation already.

FUFA Deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu explained the reasons why the game was not honored;

For any international friendly game, there are do’s and don’ts that need to followed to the dot to avoid any faults. First, Wakiso Giants has not fully registered as a club under FUFA. We still have Kamuli Park F.C before they changed the name officially. Secondly, this game involved a cross-boarder club and we needed to respect the norms of an international friendly game.

Kawowo Sports has also learnt that FUFA refunded the Shs. 750,000 that Wakiso Giants had paid to FUFA to meet the cost of the referees who were to handle this game.

Meanwhile, Azam’s international build up with KCCA FC on Friday remains as planned and will go on.

At the same time, Wakiso Giants will on Thursday continue with their power, stamina and endurance sessions at Lido Beach on Entebbe before a trial training match with Masavu F.C on Friday morning at the Fisheries Training Institute play ground in Bugonga.