Rugby

Africa Gold Cup: Magomu returns for Morocco tie

ago
by Franklin Kaweru
  • Africa Gold Cup 
  • Saturday, August 11
  • Uganda vs. Morocco – 3:00pm, Kyadondo Rugby Grounds
Uganda Rugby Cranes

Ivan Magomu has been recalled to the Rugby Cranes for the Africa Gold Cup match against Morocco at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on Saturday.

The fly-half was not considered for the game against Tunisia that Uganda won 67-12 last weekend with Robert Masendi taking his place, but he return to start against Morocco.

The rest of the team that faced Tunisia is maintained, but Ronald Musajja takes Arthur Mukama’s place on the bench.

With one win registered from three matches, victory will be key for Rugby Cranes as they look to maintain their Tier 1A status.

Rugby Cranes starting XV

  1. Martial Tchumkam
  2. Paul Ssekate
  3. Asuman Mugerwa
  4. Uhuru Charles
  5. Robert Aziku
  6. Byron Oketayot
  7. Brian Asaba
  8. Eliphaz Emong
  9. Aaron Ofoirwoth
  10. Ivan Magomu
  11. James Odongo
  12. Pius ogena
  13. Michael Okorach
  14. Justin Kimono
  15. Phillip Wokorach

Replacements

  • Joseph Tamale
  • Collins Kimbowa
  • Santos Sentenza
  • Simon Olet
  • Ronald Musajja
  • Conrad Wanyama
  • Eric Mula
  • Solomon Okia

