Africa Gold Cup

Saturday, August 11

Uganda vs. Morocco – 3:00pm, Kyadondo Rugby Grounds

Ivan Magomu has been recalled to the Rugby Cranes for the Africa Gold Cup match against Morocco at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on Saturday.

The fly-half was not considered for the game against Tunisia that Uganda won 67-12 last weekend with Robert Masendi taking his place, but he return to start against Morocco.

The rest of the team that faced Tunisia is maintained, but Ronald Musajja takes Arthur Mukama’s place on the bench.

With one win registered from three matches, victory will be key for Rugby Cranes as they look to maintain their Tier 1A status.

Rugby Cranes starting XV

Martial Tchumkam Paul Ssekate Asuman Mugerwa Uhuru Charles Robert Aziku Byron Oketayot Brian Asaba Eliphaz Emong Aaron Ofoirwoth Ivan Magomu James Odongo Pius ogena Michael Okorach Justin Kimono Phillip Wokorach

Replacements