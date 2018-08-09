SC Villa 1-0 URA

Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Moses Basena began his reign as SC Villa coach with a 1-0 win over URA in the Fufa Super Eight in a match played at Namboole.

The new look Jogoos started with only two players from the squad that played last season in captain Ambrose Kirya and goalkeeper Samuel Kivumbi but they didn’t look fazed from the start.

Former JMC and URA forward Ajab Abdurrahman scored the only goal in the 17th minute getting at the end of a beautiful pass from Man of the Match Ambrose Kirya.

Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

URA started slow and failed to create havoc as the SC Villa defence led by experienced Habib Kavuma, Yusuf Mukisa and Savio Kabugo alongside 18 year old Derrick Ndahiro looked comfortable.

In midfield, Kirya was a menace and partnered well with another teenager Lincoln Mukisa and Emmanuel Ekong overpowering Shafik Kagimu and Siraje Sentamu in the famous URA yellow jersey.

Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Sam Ssimbwa was forced to make an early substitution and shockingly, took off Steven Muguchu who appeared lively for former SC Villa winger Vitalis Tabu.

URA wasted two opportunities via the right when Peter Lwasa made wrong decisions and the hosts took a half time lead.

The Tax Collectors improved after the break with Kagimu, Lwasa and Ronald Kigongo in particular threatening the SC Villa rear-guard winning a number of corners and free kicks from the edge but with no success.

Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Despite changes that saw Ssimbwa throw on Robert Mukongotya for Mathew Tayo, the Blues held on.

Mike Sserumaga had deft touches when he came on in the second half amid applause from the SC Villa fans but it was Ibrahim Mugulusi another young player that stole the show with some exciting dribbles and runs.

SC VILLA XI:

Samuel Kivumbi (GK), Yusuf Mukisa, Savio Kabugo, Habib Kavuma, Derrick Ndahiro, Lincoln Mukisa, Ismael Kabugu (Ibrahim Mugulusi), Emmanuel Ekong, Muhammad Kayongo (Mike Sserumaga) and Ajab Abdulrahman (Kenneth Ssebuliba).

Unused Substitutes

Arthur Kiggundu, Yusuf Wasswa and Geoffrey Leku

URA XI:

Salim Wekiya (GK), Ronald Kigongo, Waibi Yesseri, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Patrick Mbowa, Siraje Sentamu, Peter Lwasa, Steven Muguchu (Vitalis Tabu), Tayo Odongo (Robert Mukongotya), Shafik Kagimu © and Robert Omunuk

Unused Substitutes

Emmanuel Kalyowa (GK), Hudu Mulikyi, Joachim Ojera, Ronald Musana and Abdallah Nyanzi.