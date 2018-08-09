BUL Football Club set to name Kisala’s replacement

Jinja based Uganda Premier League club, BUL F.C will soon confirm a new head coach to replace Kefa Kisala who resigned last month.

Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The development has been confirmed by the club management CEO Salmin Saleh.

“We shall complete the whole exercise of hiring a new head coach soon and the club will make a formal communication” Saleh attested to Kawowo Sports.

CAF “A” licensed Shafik Bisaso is among the choice of coaches being sought for the job.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Bisaso handled Express Football Club last season and was instrumental in the survival race against relegation.

At the moment, Bisaso is also head coach at Ssingo Ssaza in the on-going Airtel Masaza cup tournament.

In case he is the coach named at BUL FC, he will bring a wealth of experience having previously steered Fire Masters, Proline, KJT -Rwenshama, Masavu, Sports Club Villa, Soana and lately Express.

Bisaso is a hands on tactician and a good orator, excellent at talk sessions to boost up the players.

The other assistants at BUL FC as Peter Onen, David Kiwanuka and the goalkeeping coach Bright Dhaira will all retain their respective jobs.