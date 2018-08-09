Newly promoted FUFA Women Elite League club Lady Doves Masindi has named former Uganda Crested Cranes star player Oliver Mbekeka as their head coach ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Mbekeka, who is the also the current fitness coach for the national women team signed a two-year contract that will keep her at the club until 2020.

She was officially unveiled before the media at the Boma playground in Masindi.

Addressing the journalists moments after her unveiling ceremony, Mbebeka lauded the club director Julius Mugisa for the appointment and vowed to build a formidable winning team;

I am happy to be here. I thank the club director for the appointment. I promise to build a solid winning team with the right character. We shall be contenders for the national league.

Mbekeka will be deputized by Fred Musiime in managing the club.

Mugisa the director of Lady Doves Women Football Club noted that Mbekeka was the perfect choice for the team, terming her as the best lady in playing football.

We warmly welcome Oliver Mbekeka on board as the new Lady Doves head coach. I received 5 applications and after sieving, Mbekeka emerged as the most suitable person. She is experienced and understands the game well. She will definitely inspire and steer the club ahead

Meanwhile, several new players for the club were also unveiled.

The new players on board include among others Gladys Nakitto, Winnie Babirye (both from Kampala Queens), Veronica Zedde (Gafford Ladies), Maggie Kayima, Edith Nabukwasi (Rines), Rahuma Namugeye (UCU Lady Cardinals) and Shamimu Najjuuko (Buikwe Tigers)The club training sessions commence on 19th August 2018.

About Mbekeka

Oliver Mbekeka holds a CAF “B” Licence coaching certificate. She is a former player for the national team and currently the fitness coach for Uganda Crested Cranes.

Her football career back as far back at Makerere University before she started playing for She-Kobs as a team captain in 1996.