Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

FUFA in conjunction with the Uganda Premier League have announced StarTimes as the new broadcast and title rights partner for the premier league and the Fufa Big League.

The deal that will see the Pay TV own the rights for the next ten years was revealed at Hotel Africana on Thursday morning.

The deal worth 7.24 million (26,680,848,000 Ugx) starts with the 2018-19 season.

“Today is a very historic day in the history of Ugandan football,” started Aldrine Nsubuga, the StarTimes Vice President in Charge of Branding and Marketing.

“This is arguably the biggest sponsorship deal in Ugandan sport. Today could be the turning point in the direction of Ugandan football,” he added before handing over to the CEO, Andy Wang.

“StarTimes is happy to announce that we have secured the title and Broadcasting rights of UPL and Fufa Big League for 10 years,” started Wang.

The media and commercial rights also include public viewing broadcasts, distributing all content relating to audio, visual-transmissions of matches through all platforms and in all forms of distribution.

On behalf of Fufa, Moses Magogo couldn’t hide excitement about yet another investment into the game of football.

“I am excited at this moment and privileged to be part of the history at a time we have been preaching that such investment can be made in football,” said Magogo. “We pledge to continue much harder to ensure more investment by creating an environment that gives a good image to the local game,” he continued.

Sponsors are strategic shareholders in football and it’s incumbent upon the football fraternity, leaders, players and everyone to support StarTimes who have selflessly demonstrated their goodwill to see Ugandan football progress with this historic sponsorship.

Tasked to breakdown of the finances, Magogo stated that as Fufa, they will sit down with stakeholders and agree on the allocation.

We sit down with the stakeholders and then come up with a proper announcement as we have always done.

The fate of Sports Broadcasting

Towards the end of last season, Sports Broadcasting secured the rights of the two top divisions as well as the Uganda Cup but before even delivering anything, they are out of business.

Magogo confirmed the two parties have mutually agreed to walk out of the contract.

I would like to expound that the previous deal we had signed with Sports Broadcasting Limited has been mutually terminated.

Meanwhile, StarTimes becomes the fourth Pay TV Company to join Ugandan football after GTV, SuperSport and Azam.