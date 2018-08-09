Midfielder Lubwama focused to serve above self at BUL F.C

A fortnight ago, Kawowo Sports reliably reported about the intended move of hard working midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama to Jinja based outfit, BUL Football Club.
The transfer did materialize and Lubwama joins the club dubbed as “Eastern giants” on a two year tenure.
Nick-named as the “Tallest Muganda” for his enviable 6 feet height, Lubwama is focused to reward the faith vested unto him by the bosses.
He is also primed to work so hard for a safe desired destiny in life;
Nobody can or will ever determine your destiny, So work hard in silence and never raise your voice instead improve the quality of your argument.
He joins other new signings at the club as forward Villa Oromochan, left back Richard Matovu, winger Fadir Marijan and former Vipers defender Musa Malunda.
Lubwama is a younger brother to Hannington Ssebwalunyo is also a goalkeeper at BUL F.C.
Tit Bits about Lubwama:
- Full Names: Joshua Lubwama
- Nick Names: Letti, Song, Tallest Muganda
- Date of Birth: 25th May 1998
- Place of Birth: Kasana Health Center IV, Luweero
- Parents: Eric Kigozi Ssebwalunyo and Annet Ggaliwango
- Education: African Out Reach Academy, Luweero (Primary), Ndejje S.S (O & A Level), Makerere University (Degree in Mental Health and Community Psychology)
- Role Models: Alexander Song, Kanu Nkwanko, Tonny Mawejje
- Strong Foot: Right
- Strong attributes: Ball passing, heading and dead ball execution
- Coaches Credited: Musa Kirumira (Luweero Kids League), Salim Kizindo, Douglas Bamwenyana (Makerere University and Express), Simon ‘Dunga’ Ddungu, Sadiq Ssempijja (Kampala University)
- Favourite Players played with: Daniel Kasoma (Makerere University), Nicholas Kabonge (Kampala University captain and Lungujja Galaxy)
- Honours: Luweero District Primary, Luweero Kids League Champion (Measles Cup), 2009 Secondary School District Champion, Sportsman of the year 2012 – Ndejje S.S.S, Sports personality of the year Makerere University 2014, 2015 & 2016, 2nd Runners Up Buleemzi Ssaaza, 1st Runners Up East Africa University Games (2014) – Football, Man of the match UFL vs Kampala University, Kyambogo (Quarter final)
- Best Dish: Rice and Meat with Juice