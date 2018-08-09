Midfielder Lubwama focused to serve above self at BUL F.C

A fortnight ago, Kawowo Sports reliably reported about the intended move of hard working midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama to Jinja based outfit, BUL Football Club.

The transfer did materialize and Lubwama joins the club dubbed as “Eastern giants” on a two year tenure.

Nick-named as the “Tallest Muganda” for his enviable 6 feet height, Lubwama is focused to reward the faith vested unto him by the bosses.

He is also primed to work so hard for a safe desired destiny in life;

Nobody can or will ever determine your destiny, So work hard in silence and never raise your voice instead improve the quality of your argument.

He joins other new signings at the club as forward Villa Oromochan, left back Richard Matovu, winger Fadir Marijan and former Vipers defender Musa Malunda.

Lubwama is a younger brother to Hannington Ssebwalunyo is also a goalkeeper at BUL F.C.

Tit Bits about Lubwama: