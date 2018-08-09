Moses Oloya: Former Ondu goalkeeping moves to Vipers

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers Sports Club has quickly found a replacement for goalkeeping coach Eddie Kaweesa left to join SC Villa.

Moses Oloya has been appointed as the new goalkeeping coach for the Uganda Premier League champions.

The experienced coach who agreed to join the Venoms on a three-year deal has been in charge of training shot stoppers at Arua based side Onduparaka.

Oloya has previous coached at Sports Club Victoria University, Simba FC and The Saints FC in the Uganda Premier League and also worked with the Somalia national team.

Vipers recently named Martinez Espinosa as the head coach to replace sacked Miguel Da Costa.