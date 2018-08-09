Thursday August 9, 2018

SC Villa Vs URA – Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4pm

Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE

Moses Basena and SC Villa have an opportunity to test their work in progress when they take on URA on Thursday in a Fufa Super 8 encounter.

The new look Jogoos lost almost the entire team in the transfer window but after close to two weeks of work, Basena feels he has a team.

“I think we now have a team to play,” said Basena. “The situation is different from what was here two weeks ago and am proud of whoever has showed up,” he said.

Expect some familiar faces in the Jogoos squad for the match however.

Mike Sserumaga, Habib Kavuma, Yusuf Mukisa and Savio Kabugo among others are all expected to line up against Sam Ssimbwa’s side in the famous Blue and White Jersey.

On the other side, Ssimbwa is expected to continue monitoring his new signings Ronald Musana, Joshua Kawadwa, Benjamin Nyakoojo and Robert Omunuk among others.

But in Shafik Kagimu, they have a gem to unlock the SC Villa backline.