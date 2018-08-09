Uganda draws Mali, Angola at FIBA U18 Women’s African Championship

The draw for the 2018 FIBA U18 Women’s African Championship were conducted on Thursday at Resotel Hotel in Maputo, Mozambique.

Uganda was drawn in Group B alongside defending champions Mali, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Meanwhile, hosts Mozambique will tussle out with Egypt, Cape Verde and Rwanda in Group A.

The preliminary (group) phase of the continental competition will be played in a round robin format with each team taking on all its group opponent.

The second phase will be played in a knockout format from the quarter finals to the semifinals and final. The 3rd place game and the final will be played on the last day of the tournament.

The Winner and the Runners-up will secure tickets to next year’s FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup.

Group Draws