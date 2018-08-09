© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

With less than two months to the kick-off of the new season, Uganda Premier League are set to unveil a new league sponsor.

This follows expiry of the Azam TV contract at the end of last season and the two parties agreed mutually not to renew after failed talks.

Kawowo Sports understands that another Pay TV company, StarTimes will be the ones unveiled to the media on Thursday August 9 at Hotel Africana.

The details of the agreement remain scanty on whether they will take over the entire league including title sponsorship just like Azam.

As usual, we shall keep you updated on developments from Hotel Africana.