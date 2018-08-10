KCCA defeats Tanzania side Azam in international build up

International Build up:

KCCA (Uganda) 4-2 Azam (Tanzania)

KCCA FC Media

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club recovered from a 2 goal deficit to out-class Tanzanian outfit Azam 4-2 during an international build up game played at the Star Times stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Friday afternoon.

Aggrey Morris and Danny Lyanga scored to give Azam a quick two goal lead after the opening five minutes of the game that kicked off under scorching sunny conditions.

Reigning Airtel – FUFA footballer of the year Muzamiru Mutyaba headed home on the half hour mark as KCCA pulled back a goal heading to the mandatory half time break with newly signed winger Muwadda Mawejje assisting.

KCCA found the equalizer through team captain Timothy Denis Awany on the stroke of half time with Muwadda again delivering the pin point cross as the opening stanza ended two all.

Another new signing Allan Kymbadde scored the third goal, to give the “Kasasiro lads” the lead for the first time in the game as the second half returned.

Kyambadde’s goal was a well headed effort after Mustapha Kizza set a high ball initially crossed from the right by the on-form Muwadda.

The former SC Villa attacking midfielder won have scored a quick brace had the cross bar not denied him from close range.

Patrick Henry Kaddu put the game to bed with the fourth goal following a goal melee after Allan Okello’s shot had been blocked by a forest of bodies in the area.

The two sides called for a couple of changes in the second stanza of the game.

Eric Ssenjobe replaced Kizza, Saddam Ibrahim Juma came on for Mutyaba, Okello paved way for Jackson Nunda, Mike Mutyaba took over Kyambadde’s slot and Lawrence Bukenya’s place had been taken over by Kaddu.

The build up was a perfect test for KCCA who are preparing for next Tuesday’s Pilsner super 8 encounter against Mbarara based Nyamityobora at Lugogo.

Azam will face Express at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Sunday in yet another international build up.

Team Line ups:

KCCA XI:

Tom Ikara (G.K), Timothy Denis Awany, Mustafa Kizza (Eric Ssejobe), Hassan Musana, Walter Ochora, Isaac Kirabira, Muwadda Mawejje, Muzamiru Mutyaba (Saddam Ibrahim Juma), Allan Okello (Jackson Nunda), Allan Kyambadde (Mike Mutyaba), Lawrence Bukenya (Patrick Henry Kaddu)

Subs Not Used:

Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Ibrahim Wammanah

Azam XI:

Ally Mwandini (G.K), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Bruce Kangwa, Abdallah Kheri, Aggrey Morris (Captain), Yahya Mudathir, Raymond Frank Domayo, Joseph Mahundi (Yayh Zayd), Danny Lyanga (Ditram Nchimbi), Tafadwa Kutinyu, Ramadhan Singano

Subs Not used:

Razak Abalora (G.K), Junior Waziri, Hassan Mwasapili, David Mwantika, Abdul Haji, Salmin Hoza, Mbaraka Yusuph

Match Officials: