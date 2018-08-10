Kenya striker Olunga transfers to Japanese club

Reysol news

Kenya’s Harambee Stars striker Michael Ogada Olunga signed a three-year-deal with Japanese top premier outfit Kashiwa Reysol Football Club from China’s Guizhou Zhicheng.

Reysol english news agency confirmed the development;

Kashiwa Reysol acquired forward Michael Olunga Ogada from Guizhou Zhicheng Football Club, China. He played at Girona, Spain last season. Welcome to Reysol!

Kashiwa Reysol FC agreed to pay $ 3M as the buy out clause fee for the striker who still had one and half years left on his employement contract at Guizhou Zhicheng.

Olunga, who is coming from a loan deal with LaLiga outfit Girona Football Club will now earn $100,000 per month.

The former Gor Mahia’s star player had also attracted interest from two Belgian top tier clubs Eupen and Cercle Brugge, Real Betis, Real Sociedad (Spain), Manchester City (England) as well as Turkey’s Fenerbahce.

Having passed the medicals on Wednesday, Olunga will be officially unveiled on Friday.

Last season, Kashiwa Reysol finished in 13th position on the 18-team Japan’s J-league

He thus becomes the second highest football earner in Kenya after Tottenham Hotspur’s Victor Wanyama.