Football

Lady Doves Masindi women football club beefs up squad prior to new season

ago
by David Isabirye
TwitterFacebookInstagram

Newly promoted FUFA Women Elite league club, Lady Doves Masindi has recruited massively ahead of the new season.

KAWOWO SPORTS
Shamimu Najjuuko displays her jersey at the official unveiling ceremony

The Kitara region based side brought on board six new players from different clubs as a mechanism to beef up their squad ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Among these include the duo of Gladys Nakitto and Winnie Babirye from Kampala Queens Women Football club, Veronica Zedde, formerly at Gafford Ladies, Maggie Kayima, Edith Nabukwasi (both from Rines), Shamimu Najjuuko (Buikwe Tigers) and Rahuma Namugeye from Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals.

The players were also officially unveiled before the media at the Boma stadium in Masindi.

Julius Mugisa, the director at Lady Doves Masindi

Addressing the media, the Lady Doves Masindi women football club director Julius Mugisa warmly welcomed the new players on board. He also believes that with the new players bring special qualities to the team as they embark on the task to perform well in the up-coming season.

“I warmly welcome all the new players to the Lady Doves Masindi women football club. Welcome to the family. I urge you to work hard and we look forward the new season” Mugisa stated.

Akwero (left) during the player unveiling ceremony

On top of the new players recruited, the club also hired the services of former Uganda Crested Cranes star player Oliver Mbekeka who will serve as the head coach.

Oliver Mbekeka (second from left) with her speech moments after the official unveiling ceremony

The club is set to commence their training drills on 19th August 2018 in Masindi.

They also intend to have a residential camp streamlined to further boost the fitness, stamina and endurance levels of the players.

The 2018/19 FUFA Women Elite League is expected to kick off by mid-September 2018.

Kawempe Muslim Secondary School women football club has won four back to back titles since the league inception in 2014.

KAWOWO SPORTS
Group photo of the Lady Doves Masindi players with the technical team and other officials

You May Also Like

Ndahiro’s dream SC Villa debut sparks talk of Nestroy Kizito moments

Kenya striker Olunga transfers to Japanese club

Mbabazi impressed as Mbarara City FC maintains unbeaten run in pre-season

Leave a Reply