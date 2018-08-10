Mbabazi impressed as Mbarara City FC maintains unbeaten run in pre-season

Pre-season build ups:

Mbarara City FC 3-0 Mbarara Police FC

Mbarara Police FC Mbarara City FC 3-2 Mbarara Ghetto

Mbarara Ghetto Mbarara City FC 3-0 Nakivale

Nakivale Ibanda 0-2 Mbarara City FC

Mbarara City Football Club overcame Mbarara Police 3-0 in yet another pre-season build up at Kakyeka stadium.

Ibrahim Kazindula (penalty), lanky forward Makueth Wol and defender Hilary Mukundane were all on target for the Ankole Lions in the one sided game.

Kazindula, a new signing from rivals Nyamityobora converted a first half penalty as they took a 1-0 lead by the half time break.

South Sudanese import Wol grabbed the second with sublime finish moments after missing a penalty.

Defender Mukundane powerfully headed home the third goal after a telling corner from Methodius Bassey.

Mukundane had just replaced vice captain Asuman Alishe.

Midfielder Ivan Eyam (ankle) and Clinton Kamugisha (knee) missed this build up game.

Mbarara City has so far won all their pre-season build ups played at Kakyeka against Mbarara Ghetto FC (3-2), Isingiro side Nakivale FC (3-0) and lately Mbarara Police FC.

Mbarara City FC have also won two and drawn one of their three away preseason fixtures.

Head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi acknowledges that the team building process is still on with the urge to get sharper in front of the goal;

It is so far so good. The build ups have been good and I am testing out the different players under different combinations and formations.

The Ankole Lions face Sports Club Villa on Saturday in yet another build up game.