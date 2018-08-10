Aminah Babirye

Teenager Derrick Ndahiro neither scored nor made an assist in SC Villa’s win over URA in the Fufa Super Cup but mesmerized the crowd with some good football at left back.

The 18 year old S.6 vacist from Kasawo SS expressed calmness, composure and intelligence on his debut and was immediately likened to Nestroy Kizito, one of his coaches at the club now.

Whether pricey teenager follows in Kizito footsteps remains hypothetical but his debut was a bit special.

“The coaches trusted me and I also came without fear that’s why I did what coach asked me to do,” Ndahiro said after the game before revealing Kizito is his role model.

Nestroy Kizito is the player I look up to and fortunately, he is the one training me here at SC Villa.

The 2017 UMEA Cup winner however admitted he never watched the former Uganda Cranes left back competitively but caught a glimpse of him in corporate games.

I didn’t watch him during his active days but saw him play some games at Kabira Country club and enjoyed his style.

Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Habib Kavuma, a left back turned centre back who commanded the SC Villa backline on the day had praises for his new teammate.

“It’s a good start for him and I am sure his confidence will be sky high after that,” Kavuma told Kawowo Sports.

It’s a good way to settle him and if that has raised expectations, then so be it, but that is part of the game. He is a new Nestroy (Kizito) if well nurtured.

The path to the last four of the Fufa Super Eight offers Ndahiro another chance to prove to Moses Basena and his technical staff the teenager can play in the top division.