Ulinzi (Kenya) 0-1 Police FC (Uganda)

Ronald Nyanzi scored his first goal for Police in the 1-0 win over Kenya counterparts in the on-going East Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Games in Dar es Salam.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru made no change from the starting team that lost 2-1 to hosts Tanzania at the National stadium, Dar es Salaam.

In the second half, Mubiru called changes with former Synergy winger Pius Kagwa, Albert Mugisa and Norman Ojik replacing Ben Ocen, Ruben Kimera and Nyanzi respectively.

The Ugandan Cops are now on three points and return to action over the weekend against Rwanda Police.

The 2005 Uganda league champions are the title holders of the annual event.

Police XI:

Douglas Kisembo (GK), Paul Willa, Arafat Galiwango, Ibrahim Kibumba, Sadat Kyambadde ©, Shakur Makeera, Samuel Kayongo, Juma Balinya, Ben Ocen (Pius Kagwa), Ruben Kimera (Albert Mugisa) and Ronald Nyanzi (Norman Ojik)

Unused Substitutes

Davis Mutebi (GK), Denis Bigala and Kimera Tayimour